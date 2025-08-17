US Secretary of State Rubio calls Alaska summit very productive

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The summit between Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska was very productive, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a comment for VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin who posted the relevant remarks on his Telegram channel.

When asked by the Russian journalist about how the summit had passed, the US top diplomat assessed it quite highly, saying that the encounter had been very good and very productive.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.

Upon his return to the US capital, Trump held a phone call with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and then with the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, the NATO secretary general and the European Commission head. Zelensky said later that he was going to discuss with Trump "details of ending the conflict" in Washington, D.C. on August 18. As The New York Times newspaper reported, Trump also invited European leaders to join his meeting with Zelensky.