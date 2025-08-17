Putin may protect children with ‘stroke of the pen’ — US First Lady Melania Trump

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him that "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, US-based Fox News television channel reported.

"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself… you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," Fox News reported quoiting a letter from Melania Trump.

According to Fox News, Putin read this letter in presence of Russia-US delegations at summit talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," the letter continues. "Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all - so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded."

"A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity - an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," Melania Trump stated.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency, citing two unnamed White House officials, reported that US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, handed him a letter from his spouse Melania.

Reuters did not reveal the contents of the letter, specifying only that it concerned the fate of children allegedly abducted during the conflict in Ukraine. As the agency noted, Melania Trump herself did not accompany her spouse during a trip to Anchorage, where he received Russian President Putin earlier this week.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side.

The Russian delegation included Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Trump described his summit with Putin as "very productive." Later, he called Vladimir Zelensky, EU leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After the summit and the phone calls, Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia should go straight to agreeing on a final peace deal as he dropped his demand for a ceasefire.

Trump and Zelensky are due to have a meeting in the White House on August 18. The US leader said that if talks with Zelensky are a success, another meeting with Putin will be scheduled.