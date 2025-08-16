Zelensky has no chance to keep fighting after Trump-Putin meeting, says Rada member

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Opposition-leaning MP of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Alexander Dubinsky believes that Vladimir Zelensky will be forced to make "difficult decisions" following the Russia-US summit, as he has no option to continue hostilities.

"I don't see any chance for Zelensky to keep things under control and continue the war after the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin," Dubinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"If European leaders receive a peace plan from Trump, even partial agreement to it by individual members of the pro-Ukrainian coalition will ruin it and significantly reduce Ukraine's opportunities. ‘Difficult decisions’ lie ahead, which will be political suicide for Zelensky and the Servant of the People party with their satellites," he added.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.