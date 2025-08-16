MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The summit talks between Russia and the United States in Alaska underscored a pivotal shift in the approach to the Ukrainian settlement process. Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and a distinguished expert at the Valdai Club, shared his insights with TASS, highlighting that the process will now align with Russia's perspective rather than Europe's.

Suslov explained that during the Alaska summit, Russia and the United States engaged in negotiations over the terms of a final peace settlement. While they reached agreements on many key points, no formal ceasefire was declared - contrary to European expectations. This, he believes, was a strategic move by Russia to shape the process favorably in its interests.

"We have not declared a ceasefire; the fighting continues and will do so. However, negotiations are ongoing, and President Trump indicated that a significant portion of the conditions has been agreed upon. This suggests that we're discussing the parameters of a final peace settlement, which ideally culminates in a ceasefire - an outcome that should result from a comprehensive agreement. This approach aligns with Russia’s strategic interests, rather than the European 'war party' agenda," Suslov emphasized.

He further noted that the future of this process hinges on Zelensky and his European allies. "If Zelensky and the Europeans accept these conditions without renegotiation, the peace process can progress, potentially even involving Zelensky more directly in a multilateral format. Conversely, if they reject the agreements, the United States may withdraw support - ceasing military aid, intelligence sharing, and arms supplies to Ukraine. Such a move would drastically worsen Ukraine’s battlefield position, likely leading to a rapid military collapse within weeks, not months," Suslov warned.

New world order

Turning to the broader geopolitical landscape, Suslov highlighted the significance of President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to the United States - his first in many years, not for a UN event but specifically for a meeting with President Trump. This face-to-face encounter is poised to catalyze improvements in Russian-American relations, fostering cooperation beyond Ukraine, including arms control and economic issues. Both leaders publicly acknowledged the need to end confrontation, emphasizing mutual benefits from renewed collaboration.

"The Alaska summit exemplifies how major decisions are now being shaped by two great powers - highlighted by Trump’s recognition of Russia’s significance. This is a historic milestone that could lay the groundwork for a new world order," Suslov remarked.

Alaska summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement on everything.