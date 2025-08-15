Trump expected in Alaska first, to greet Putin in person — state governor

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will arrive first at the summit venue in Alaska and will personally welcome Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the runway, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy told Fox News in an interview.

"The [US] president will get there, at the base, and then the Russian president will land, and the [US] president will be on the tarmac, getting ready to welcome the Russian president to Alaska," Dunleavy announced.

"I think it will happen pretty quick," the governor added.

Trump took off from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., for Anchorage, Alaska, to meet with Putin.

According to the schedule released by the US president's press service, bilateral events in Anchorage will begin at 11:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).