South Korea invites Putin to APEC summit — Russian diplomat

SEOUL, August 15. /TASS/. South Korea, the organizer of the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting this year, has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the forum, and a decision on his participation will be made at a later date, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Marat Berdyev told TASS.

"Yes, I can confirm the invitation addressed to the head of state was received," the diplomat said. This is the standard protocol practice and the duty of the hosting side, he noted. Russia will be present at the summit in Korea’s Gyeongju this fall but the decision on the level of the delegation will be made later," the ambassador added.

"Certainly, we will attend the summit. The decision on the level of our representation based on the leadership status of the APEC forum will be made by the Administration of the President on the basis of the analysis of a wide range of circumstances, in particular, the expected productivity of the meeting and conditions for reaching agreements significant for Russia," Berdyev said. "APEC member-economies, including us, normally finalize the decision on this matter just before the event, as is customary," the diplomat said.

The invitation outlines the forum date and its agenda, Berdyev said. Topics related to artificial intelligence, demography and creative sector development will be the focus this year, the Ambassador said. Consideration of the final declaration down the line of APEC Sherpas will start in September, he added.

APEC Sherpas will meet on August 15 in Incheon, the Republic of Korea. The APEC summit under the presidency of the Republic of Korea will be held on October 31 - November 1.