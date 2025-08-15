BERLIN, August 15. /TASS/. Following the forthcoming summit between Russia and the United States in Alaska, Europeans should cease their efforts to hinder progress toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. This sentiment was expressed by Sara Wagenknecht, leader of the German party Sara Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW), in an article for Berliner Zeitung.

Wagenknecht emphasized that genuine progress toward peace hinges on establishing a level of trust between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump - trust that allows both sides to fulfill their promises and commitments. She criticized European politicians for their intent to prolong the conflict by continuously supplying weapons at taxpayers’ expense.

Recalling the video summit on Ukraine organized by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on August 13, Wagenknecht pointed out that instead of pursuing a Russian-European summit - parallel to the meeting between Putin and Trump - and reasserting their role as constructive players, European leaders have adopted a stance of moral superiority and unwavering solidarity with Vladimir Zelensky, who, she argued, commands little support among the Ukrainian population.

"One can only hope that, after the Alaska summit, Merz and his colleagues will cease sabotaging efforts for peace," Wagenknecht stated.

She warned that the danger of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a large-scale European war remains unresolved. "It is regrettable that Europeans - who would suffer existentially from such an escalation - have not yet presented their own realistic peace plan, unlike other nations," she added.

Wagenknecht concluded that if Trump and Putin can find a viable compromise in Alaska, it would benefit the entire world and especially Europe, even if European politicians and Zelensky might not be pleased with the outcome.

The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is scheduled for August 15 at the joint US Air Force and Army base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. They will also consider bilateral economic cooperation during the talks.