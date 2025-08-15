MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A breakthrough in the peaceful settlement of the conflict around Ukraine is possible if Vladimir Zelensky is ousted, and a new leader appears ready for an honest dialogue, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) non-factional deputy Artyom Dmytruk said ahead of a summit between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Any further steps towards peace are impossible without Zelensky's removal. A breakthrough is possible, but only with a change of power in Ukraine and the emergence of a leader who is ready to conduct an honest dialogue," he told TASS.

Zelensky, whose presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, has repeatedly speculated on the topic of a peaceful settlement. In particular, he declared his readiness for dialogue with Russia in any format, although he has not yet revoked the decree banning negotiations with Putin.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the focal subject of the Alaska summit will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Zelensky will not participate.

Dmytruk is an independent deputy who advocates, in particular, for the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He said that the Security Service tried to kill him and tortured him. In August 2024, he left the country.