Kyrgyz President, Russian Prime Minister talk trade growth, cultural ties development

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed measures to increase trade turnover and develop cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries, the press service of the Kyrgyz leader reported.

"On August 14, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Chairman of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in the country on his first official visit. They discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Russian relations, measures to increase trade turnover, prospects for investment cooperation, as well as the development of educational, cultural and humanitarian ties," the statement says.

The Kyrgyz President noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are strengthening their allied ties and cooperation within such organizations as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO and SCO.

"Japarov stressed that in the context of modern challenges, deepening of cooperation in these formats is becoming especially relevant. In this context, he outlined the importance of the work of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which sets the tone for the development of integration processes," the statement says.

In turn, Mishustin noted that effective cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union contributes to the growth of the economies of the two countries, opens up new opportunities for business and strengthens integration in the Eurasian space, laying a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.

He also spoke about the importance of interregional cooperation, mentioning that 80 regions of Russia directly cooperate with Kyrgyzstan, and in the near future the country will host the 12th interregional forum.