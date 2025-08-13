PREVIEW: Russian, US leaders to meet in Alaska

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 14. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States will meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15.

This will be the first offline meeting between the two countries’ leaders since June 2021, when Putin met with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

Putin will be the first-ever Russian leader to visit Alaska, which was sold to the United States in 1867 for $7.2 million.

This summit will also be Putin’s first meeting with Trump after the latter returned to the White House in January 2025. During Trump’s first presidential term, they met in person six times, with the last one being on June 28, 2019 on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka. Putin’s last trip to the United States took place in 2015 when he attended UN events in New York.

According to the US media, the summit will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a combined US Air Force and Army installation in Anchorage, Alaska. The sides are expected to discuss options for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as issues of bilateral relations.

The sides agreed to organize a meeting between the leaders after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on August 6, when he was received by the Russian president. On August 8, the deadline for a Ukraine peace deal set by the US leader, Trump said that he hoped to meet with Putin in Alaska in a week. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska. On August 11, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Washington did not rule out Trump’s potential visit to Russia some time in the future.

The sides’ positions

Ahead of the summit, Trump said that he hopes for a constructive meeting with his Russian counterpart and announced his intention to try to persuade Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine. However, he said that the upcoming summit cannot be called the last chance to reach an agreement on Ukraine. In his words, Russia and Ukraine may sign agreements within months, including on land swaps. According to the White House spokesperson, Trump wants to better understand Russia’s position on the Ukrainian settlement. Meanwhile, the US leader has warned that if he sees no progress on Ukraine at the summit, he will abandon his diplomatic efforts.

Washington’s further steps in respect to Moscow, according to Trump, will depend on Putin. On August 13, he warned that if no agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine are reached in Alaska, Russia will face serious consequences. He did not say however which ones. The US administration did not rule out that 100% tariffs could be levied on Moscow and its trade partners. At the same time, Leavitt noted that Trump is interested in discussing normalization between Russia and the US.

At a high-level meeting with Russian foreign ministry officials in mid-June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's preconditions for resolving the conflict. These included Ukraine withdrawing its forces from Donbass and Novorossia, abandoning aspirations to join NATO, and committing to a non-bloc, non-nuclear status. Moscow also demanded the removal of all Western-imposed sanctions.

Without Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky was not invited to the Alaska talks. Trump admitted that he did not even looked at such an option. He expressed concern over Zelensky’s statements regarding territorial issues.

However, the US leader said on August 13 that in case the summit in Alaska is successful, he will be hoping for a trilateral meeting involving Russia and Ukraine. According to the CBS television channel, US administration officials are choosing a potential venue for such a meeting, which can allegedly be held already next week.

Symbolic place

The choice of the venue for the Russia-US summit has a great significance, including symbolically. As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted, Russia and the United States are close neighbors and the choice of Alaska is quite logical. The Russian delegation will only have to fly across the 86-kilometer wide Bering Strait to reach Alaska.

Alaska was discovered by Russian explorers Mikhail Gvozdev and Ivan Fyodorov in 1732. The first settlement of Russian America, Three Saints Bay, was founded in 1784 by an expedition of merchant Grigory Shelikhov from Irkutsk. In 1799-1867, Alaska was governed by the Russian-American Company. The administrative center of Russian holdings in North America totaling around 1.5 million square kilometers in area was located in Novoarkhangelsk (now Sitka). Russian America’s borders were fixed by the treaties with the United States (1824) and the British Empire (1825).

During World War II, land-lease aircraft were flown from the United States to the Soviet Union along the Alsib (Alaska-Siberia) air route, or the Northern Trace. Soviet pilots were trained to pilot US-made aircraft in Alaska. As many as 205 people died while piloting aircraft along the Alsib route during WWII. Nine Soviet pilots were buried at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery at the above-mentioned base. The Land-Lease Monument, a memorial honoring Soviet and American pilots, was erected in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2006.