Orban refuses to join EU statement on Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 12. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not signed a statement on the Ukrainian settlement by EU leaders in which they, among other things, supported Kiev’s policy course on Eurointegration.

"Hungary does not associate itself with this Statement," a footnote to the Statement on Ukraine published on the website of the Council of the European Union said.

The statement was signed by 26 European Union leaders. It welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump on settling the Ukraine crisis. In particular, the European leaders emphasized that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine." They also vowed to "continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation."