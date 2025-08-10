Netanyahu discusses Gaza with Trump, thanks him for supporting Israel

TEL AVIV, August 10. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, which focused on Israel’s plans for continuing operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

"The two discussed Israel's plans for taking control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to bring about the end of the war, the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas," it said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his steadfast support of Israel since the start of the war."

Earlier this week, Israel’s war cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding operations throughout the enclave.