Russia-US dialogue crucial for resolving Ukraine conflict — UNSC source

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. A number of UN Security Council members believe that high-level dialogue between Moscow and Washington is crucial for resolving the Ukraine conflict, a diplomatic source in the council told TASS.

"I can assure you that some members of the UN Security Council recognize that the roots of the Ukraine conflict extend beyond immediate disputes, and resolving it requires addressing its underlying causes. This involves not only ceasing hostilities but also tackling security issues within the framework of global security architecture," the source pointed out.

According to him, this is why "high-level dialogue between Russia and the United States is seen as a critical step." "Successful negotiations could not only bring an end to the conflict but also set a precedent for resolving other international crises through diplomacy and mutual understanding," the source added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday.