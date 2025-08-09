Signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement should not be delayed — Aliyev

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The official signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be delayed if the document has already been initialed by the parties, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani media after talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I believe there is no time to waste. If Azerbaijan and Armenia have initialed a peace agreement, its official signing should not be delayed," Aliyev emphasized.

According to him, August 8 is a historic day in the relations between Baku and Yerevan that will have positive consequences for the entire region. "What happened today between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be very important for the entire region and all those who want peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus," the president noted.

On Friday, following a trilateral meeting in Washington, Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a joint declaration that includes seven provisions emphasizing Baku and Yerevan's desire for peace, but does not specify the details. The declaration states that the sides have initialed the previously agreed-upon text of the peace and relations restoration agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will make efforts to finalize its ratification.