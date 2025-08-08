Aliyev, Pashinyan intend to jointly nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have announced their intention to jointly nominate US leader Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to a White House broadcast.

"I believe that President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Pashinyan told a reporter during the leaders' trilateral meeting.

Azerbaijani President Aliyev supported this initiative. "Prime Minister Pashinyan and I are ready to send a joint appeal to the Nobel Committee to award the Peace Prize to Donald Trump," he said.

Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed hope that Trump would invite them to the Nobel Prize award ceremony.