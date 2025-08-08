Over 70 packages with aid from 6 countries airdropped to Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military continue ensuring airdropping humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past few hours, more than 72 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by six different countries, including the Netherlands, which participated in airdrop operations today for the first time. Since the operation began, over 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped to the Gaza Strip by nine countries," it said, adding that Belgium, Germany, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and France also took part in aid airdropping operations.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," it added.