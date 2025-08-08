Israel unaware of historical connection between Palestinians, Gaza — Saudi Arabia

DOHA, August 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has blasted Israel’s decision to establish control over the Gaza Strip, saying that the Jews do not realize the emotional and historical connection of the Palestinians to this land.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has condemned in the strongest and harshest terms the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to seize the Gaza Strip, categorically condemning the continuation of the holodomor, mistreatment and ethnic cleansing against the fraternal Palestinian people," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on X.

"The inhumane ideas and decisions of the Israeli occupation authorities," it said, again confirm that "they do not realize the emotional, historical and legal connection of the Palestinian people to this land, to which the Palestinians have a legitimate right under international law and humanitarian principles."

Earlier, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan proposed by the prime minister to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. Under the plan, the Israel Defense Forces will prepare for operations in Gaza, while providing humanitarian assistance to civilians outside combat zones.