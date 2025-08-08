LONDON, August 8. /TASS/. UK mercenary Alan Robert Williams was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region less than a month after signing contract with the Ukrainian armed forces, The Daily Telegraph wrote.

Williams signed the contract on June 10. Contact with him was lost during combat assignment on August 2. According to the newspaper, he was killed in the town of Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. His body has not yet been found, and, therefore, he is listed as missing, but his fellow soldiers confirmed his death.

According to the report, Williams, 35, a resident of Moreton, Merseyside in northwest England, departed to Ukraine on March 7 after losing his job. He had no previous combat experience. After he was dismissed, the man was admitted to hospital suffering from mental health problems. The Daily Telegraph reported that his 40-year-old wife and 12-year-old daughter asked him not to go to Ukraine.