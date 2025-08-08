Nicaraguan parliament demands international probe into Kiev’s crimes against children

HAVANA, August 8. /TASS/. The parliament of Nicaragua supported the Russian parliamentary commission’s report on investigating the Kiev government’s crimes against children and demanded an international probe into these crimes.

"In the light of the report, presented by the State Duma of the Russian Federation’s Federal Assembly, the Nicaraguan National Assembly declares: we reiterate our firm support to the final report of the parliamentary commission on investigating criminal actions against minors, committed by the Kiev regime," National Assembly member Wilfredo Navarro was quoted as saying by the El 19 digital portal.

"We strongly condemn the complicity of the collective West, NATO and other international organizations, who, guided by geopolitical interests, ignored or played down these crimes against humanity," the lawmaker continued.

"We demand international rights organizations to hold an investigation and punish those guilty instead of acting under pressure of the US and the European Union," Navarro said. "We condemn disinformation in the media, which shows attempts to conceal or justify these crimes, sealing the Ukrainian regime’s impunity."

"We call on parliaments and governments around the world to support, spread and recognize this report as a valid and justified document, to publicly condemn war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed by Ukraine, and to stop silence and suppression of information in the media, rejecting any forms of manipulating history," he added.