Israel not living up to promises on Gaza aid delivery — media

BRUSSELS, August 7. /TASS/. Israel allowed four times fewer trucks carrying UN humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip between July 31 and August 4 than it had promised to the European Union, the Brussels-based Euractiv news website reports, citing a document the European Commission shared with EU governments.

"Between 31 July and 4 August, the UN, and our partners report that 188 trucks were offloaded at crossing points to Gaza," the document reads.

Earlier, the EU and Israel agreed that at least 160 trucks should be allowed to enter Gaza every day, with the number reaching 800 in five days.

The document notes that according to Israel, a total of 737 trucks entered Gaza during this time but its calculations also include commercial vehicles.

The EU has been facing pressure from Europe's migrant communities and political forces supporting Palestine, who demand that at least symbolic measures be taken against Israel, including personal sanctions on Israeli officials or the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

In late July, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas agreed on a number of obligations with the Israeli government, particularly determining the amount of aid provided to Gaza, in order to avoid imposing restrictions on the Jewish state.