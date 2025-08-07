Trump wants to meet with Putin, Zelensky as soon as possible — CNN

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has directed his administration to urgently arrange a meetin with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, the CNN television channel reported citing sources.

According to the publication, it "would normally take time to plan" an important meeting between Trump and two world leaders, but this time he was reportedly "urging his team to move fast." CNN sources revealed that White House aides "immediately began planning for these meetings."

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing a source, that Trump expects to hold a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart next week, followed shortly thereafter by a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

Trump later said that he believes there are strong prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine and holding his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. On the other hand, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business that the possibility of a meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin depends on the progress that can be made in bringing the parties' positions closer together on the issue of a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.