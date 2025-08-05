Сlimate action should remain balanced — Tokayev

TURKMENBASHI /Turkmenistan/, August 5. /TASS/. Measures to combat climate change should remain accessible to all, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

"Many landlocked developing countries face water shortages, melting glaciers, desertification and other extreme weather events. Addressing those challenges requires coordinated regional efforts and strong international support. At the same time, I believe that climate action should remain balanced and inclusive, and respond to countries’ legitimate development needs," he said.

Kazakhstan’s president invited conference participants to a regional environmental summit to be held in Astana in partnership with the UN in April 2026 to strengthen joint efforts to combat climate change.