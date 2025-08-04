Netanyahu to move for full occupation of Gaza, against wishes of military command — media

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. The Israeli government is getting ready to approve plans for the total occupation of the Gaza Strip, high-ranking officials close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Ynet portal.

"The die is cast, we’re going for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip," they said.

However, according to Ynet, the Israeli army command, including Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, strongly opposes this decision. On Monday, Zamir was expected to set off for a visit but cancelled the trip. Nevertheless, the government said it was ready to move forward with the plan, regardless of his opinion.

"Combat operations will be conducted even in those [Gaza] areas where hostages are held. If the chief of the general staff disagrees, he is free to resign," one of the officials said.

According to the news portal, Netanyahu may soon present to the government a proposal for the army to occupy the Gaza Strip, believing that achieving the country's goal of releasing hostages is unreachable by diplomatic means.

Netanyahu previously stuck to the position that Israel didn’t plan to occupy the entire enclave but he repeatedly stated his determination to attain the key goals of the operation in Gaza, namely to eliminate Hamas and return all the hostages it is holding in the enclave.