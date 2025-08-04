US trading with Russia, actions against New Delhi unreasonable — Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, August 4. /TASS/. The United States continue buying feedstock and fertilizers in Russia and its actions against Russia are unreasonable against such background, Official Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said in his statement.

"Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals. In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," he said.

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the official spokesperson added.