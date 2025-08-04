Hamas ready to discuss comprehensive settlement in Gaza, hostage release

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas is ready to hold talks in order to conclude an agreement on the comprehensive settlement of the Gaza Strip conflict and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave, The National newspaper said, citing sources.

"Hamas is open to negotiating a comprehensive Gaza deal that would end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free all the hostages it holds," the media outlet said.

According to its information, the US is discussing the draft document with Israel as well as with mediators from Qatar and Egypt. The sources noted that "the contacts are conducted both remotely and through physical meetings in Cairo and Doha." However, they did not disclose the content of the discussions except to say they are expected to be finalized during a proposed 60-day truce.

On July 27, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya said that further talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are pointless amid the continued blockade of the enclave. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to recall a delegation from Doha where talks on settling the Gaza Strip conflict had been underway since July 6, due to Hamas’ response to the ceasefire proposal.

In turn, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on the X social network that Washington had also decided to recall negotiators from Doha "after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." However, the Palestinian group disagreed with Witkoff’s assessment, announcing that other mediators had allegedly "approved the response and called it constructive."

At the end of July, Hamas announced its readiness to resume the negotiations as soon as the humanitarian crisis and starvation end in the Gaza Strip.