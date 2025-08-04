Netanyahu promises to direct army on how to achieve Gaza op goals

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that later this week he will give instructions to the army about ways to achieve the three goals of the operation in the Gaza Strip that were set by the Israeli cabinet.

"During the week, I will convene the Security Cabinet in order to direct the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) how to achieve these three objectives, all of them, without exception," he said opening a government meeting as cited by his office.

"We must continue to stand together and fight together in order to achieve the objectives of the war we have set, all of them: Defeating the enemy, releasing our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel," he stressed.