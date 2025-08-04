US envoy for Ukraine Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine — agency

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg plans to visit Kiev, the RBC-Ukraine agency said, citing sources.

However, the concrete date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Post news outlet cited sources as saying that Kellogg’s visit is scheduled for the coming days.

The visit, if it ultimately takes place, will coincide with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow, which, according to US President Donald Trump, may be paid on August 6 or 7. Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier today that a meeting between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ruled out.

Trump warned earlier that he would impose sanctions on Russia on August 9 if the Ukrainian crisis was not settled by that deadline.

Kellogg’s previous visit to Kiev took place in mid-July. He met with Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukrainian defense minister, military intelligence chief, and the army commander-in-chief.