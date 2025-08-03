Palestine urges to step up pressure on Israel to open all Gaza checkpoints

RABAT, August 3. /TASS/. The government of Palestine addressed the global community and humanitarian organizations of the United Nations with a call to mount pressure on the Israeli government in order to unblock all border checkpoints in the Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian Government on Saturday issued an urgent appeal to the international community and UN humanitarian agencies to exert greater pressure on the Israeli occupation to immediately open all border crossings into the Gaza Strip and allow the unhindered entry of thousands of life-saving aid trucks currently stranded near the besieged enclave," the WAFA news agency reported.

On top of that, the government urged Israel to stop "using starvation as a weapon in its genocidal war against the Palestinian people."

The government also expressed "deep appreciation for the continued efforts of international humanitarian organizations working to deliver aid contribution to the starved Palestinian people in the Strip." It underscored "the urgent need to secure additional resources to scale up relief operations as soon as greater access is allowed and a ceasefire is in place."

Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip. Israel has maintained the closure of all checkpoints, effectively blocking direct access. Meanwhile, food and essential supplies are distributed through a network operated by the Israeli-US-run Gaza Humanitarian Aid Fund.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.