Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Valaam Island — media outlet

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting on Valaam Island on Friday, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service said.

"Yes, Lukashenko and Putin are to meet on Valaam. Yes, just like a year ago. Beautiful and powerful," its statement reads.

Earlier on Friday, the Belarusian leader arrived in St. Petersburg where he took a helicopter. The Telegram channel also provided a photograph of the helicopter.

Lukashenko hopes to discuss with Putin the issues related to the development of Russia-Belarus ties, State Union projects, the international agenda and regional security in an informal setting.

Most recently, the two leaders met in Minsk at the end of June at the Eurasian Economic Forum and a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.