Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council on August 1

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Kiev has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said, according to the Telegram channel of the Foreign Ministry.

"Ukraine has initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The meeting on the agenda item ‘maintaining peace and security of Ukraine’ will be held tomorrow, August 1," he said.

According to Ukraine, Russia allegedly "rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong the conflict."

On July 31, the UN Security Council held a meeting on Ukraine, requested by Russia to discuss the failure of negotiations in Istanbul.