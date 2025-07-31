Laos grateful to Russia for helping clear minefields — president

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) expresses special gratitude to Russia for its help in clearing minefields left over from the armed conflicts in the region in the 20th century, said President Thongloun Sisoulith.

"I would especially like to express my gratitude to Russia for its help in clearing unexploded mines in Laos, remnants from past armed conflicts, which make life and development of the Lao people more difficult, and pose a threat to the lives of civilians," he said after talks in the Kremlin with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Sisoulith, Laos also expresses deep gratitude to Moscow for holding joint drills. He said that the nations agreed at the highest level to increase both political and security cooperation as well as practical interaction.

"This is evidenced by the regular exchanges of delegations, assistance in the training of military personnel of the Lao People's Army, including military-technical assistance, as well as the continuation of joint drills of the military personnel of the two countries," the president added.

Sisoulith said his visit to Moscow is an important milestone in strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Laos and Russia, including the strategic security partnership in the Asia-Pacific region, "which will continue to strengthen based on trust, mutual understanding and mutual benefit. This visit is a symbol of the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the LPDR and Russia."

According to the Laotian president, his meeting with Putin was held in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and a frank exchange of views.

"We have agreed to continue strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in many areas," he said. "The parties reviewed and evaluated the long-standing cooperation relations between the LPDR and Russia."

Prospects for cooperation

According to Sisoulith, Vientiane and Moscow have agreed to continue to maintain political relations based on mutual understanding, trust and mutual support, including in multilateral formats, based on a strategic security partnership in the Asia-Pacific region. He confirmed that Laos and Russia will continue to strengthen economic, investment, transport, culture and tourism cooperation.

On behalf of the government and people of his country, Sisoulith also expressed gratitude to Russia for providing scholarships to students in Laos. The parties agreed to expand teaching Russian in secondary schools in this Southeast Asian country, and jointly build a Lao-Russian school in Vientiane.

"We will continue our bilateral cooperation in various fields based on mutual understanding and mutual benefit. We hope that in the future we will meet with the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin, in Laos," concluded Sisoulith.