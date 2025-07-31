{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Laos grateful to Russia for helping clear minefields — president

According to Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos also expresses deep gratitude to Moscow for holding joint drills

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) expresses special gratitude to Russia for its help in clearing minefields left over from the armed conflicts in the region in the 20th century, said President Thongloun Sisoulith.

"I would especially like to express my gratitude to Russia for its help in clearing unexploded mines in Laos, remnants from past armed conflicts, which make life and development of the Lao people more difficult, and pose a threat to the lives of civilians," he said after talks in the Kremlin with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Sisoulith, Laos also expresses deep gratitude to Moscow for holding joint drills. He said that the nations agreed at the highest level to increase both political and security cooperation as well as practical interaction.

"This is evidenced by the regular exchanges of delegations, assistance in the training of military personnel of the Lao People's Army, including military-technical assistance, as well as the continuation of joint drills of the military personnel of the two countries," the president added.

Sisoulith said his visit to Moscow is an important milestone in strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Laos and Russia, including the strategic security partnership in the Asia-Pacific region, "which will continue to strengthen based on trust, mutual understanding and mutual benefit. This visit is a symbol of the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the LPDR and Russia."

According to the Laotian president, his meeting with Putin was held in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and a frank exchange of views.

"We have agreed to continue strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in many areas," he said. "The parties reviewed and evaluated the long-standing cooperation relations between the LPDR and Russia."

Prospects for cooperation

According to Sisoulith, Vientiane and Moscow have agreed to continue to maintain political relations based on mutual understanding, trust and mutual support, including in multilateral formats, based on a strategic security partnership in the Asia-Pacific region. He confirmed that Laos and Russia will continue to strengthen economic, investment, transport, culture and tourism cooperation.

On behalf of the government and people of his country, Sisoulith also expressed gratitude to Russia for providing scholarships to students in Laos. The parties agreed to expand teaching Russian in secondary schools in this Southeast Asian country, and jointly build a Lao-Russian school in Vientiane.

"We will continue our bilateral cooperation in various fields based on mutual understanding and mutual benefit. We hope that in the future we will meet with the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin, in Laos," concluded Sisoulith.

Tags
Vladimir Putin
Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat marks beginning of new stage in relations — MFA
"The historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of political and military understanding between the two countries," the statement said
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 80.32 rubles for August 1
The official euro rate was reduced by 3.08 rubles to 91.8751 rubles
Read more
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
Read more
Sun ejects two giant prominences
"Two giant prominences in a row were thrown into space from the northeastern edge of the Sun, the size of which at the end of the observation was about one million km," said the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics, the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Laos president
The leaders of Russia and Laos held high-level meetings in October 2023, as well as in May and October 2024
Read more
US may introduce new anti-Russian sanctions in banking sphere — Rubio
In particular, the US President can introduce secondary sanctions on sales of "Russian oil, which is a huge part of their revenue," Marco Rubio noted
Read more
Putin orders to prepare high-speed railway network development model by next March
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov are appointed as responsible persons
Read more
Trade between Russia, US practically at zero, but shouldn't stay there — Kremlin
Many American businessmen are interested in restoring cooperation with the Russian side, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Trump announces 25% tariffs for India from August 1
Despite friendly relations between the two countries, the US has done "relatively little business" with India "because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country," the US leader said
Read more
After retreat from Chasov Yar Ukrainian military attacked infrastructure, 50% destroyed
"The enemy consistently targets the surviving infrastructure in settlements from which they are being pushed out," the sources explained
Read more
Western sanctions continue to block Russian agriculture exports — Russian MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin noted that "politicizing food security issues is wrong and unacceptable"
Read more
Russian official points to threat of direct Western attacks on Russian ships
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that NATO was actively developing and testing advanced drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, capable of operating covertly and conducting sudden strikes on almost any surface and underwater targets
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian forces liberate city of Chasov Yar
The Ukrainian group of forces defeated in Chasov Yar is the largest since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Read more
US, China entering period of strategic stability — top diplomat
Marco Rubio also said that the US "has a lot of irritants with China"
Read more
'Voices of New World' forum in Caracas unites over 100 reporters to combat fake news
The organizers stated that the event was attended by politicians and public figures from around the world
Read more
Russia has acquired immunity to Western sanctions — Kremlin
The Russian economy is successfully functioning, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Israel lets 5,000 trucks with aid into Gaza since May 19 — source
According to Israel, this week the UN and international organizations received "about 1,000 trucks with humanitarian aid" at several checkpoints on the border of the Palestinian enclave and the Jewish state, which "was distributed throughout the Gaza Strip"
Read more
BRICS not working against other countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS was created and is developing so that countries can cooperate in areas of mutual interest for mutual benefit
Read more
Air leak on Russian segment of ISS continues — Roscosmos
"The leak is ongoing. We continue our efforts to find and fix it, with the recent repairs having seriously reduced the rate of air leakage," Roscosmos Executive Director of Manned Space Programs, special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said
Read more
Share of supplies from unfriendly countries down threefold since pre-sanctions period
"In imports, the share of supplies from unfriendly countries continues to gradually decline - to 16.5%," according to a report by the International Trade Laboratory of the Gaidar Institute
Read more
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Read more
Seventeen countries adopt final document of UN's Palestine conference — top Saudi diplomat
The document contains comprehensive proposals for resolving the Palestinian issue through a series of political, economic, humanitarian, and legal measures
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine
Over the past few years, Ukraine has been noted as one of the most corrupt countries in the world
Read more
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula
The epicenter of the aftershock was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 24 km, 239 km away from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
Read more
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
Read more
Negotiations with Laos leader held partially in Russian, Putin says
Vladimir Putin said that his Laotian colleague had graduated from the Leningrad Pedagogical Institute named after A. I. Herzen, receiving an honorary doctorate from the university
Read more
Russian intelligence plays radio game in Chasov Yar liberation
Russian drones dominated in the air over Chasov Yar and helped advance the assault units and hardware
Read more
Norilsk Nickel closed deal on exit from South African JV
"Closing of the deal took place owing to successful obtainment of required permits of South African regulators and according to results of fulfillment of a number of conditions for closing agreed by the parties," Norilsk Nickel said
Read more
Laos showing interest in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom
CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that Rosatom is happy to offer its competencies
Read more
Dozens of Ukraine’s elite units of crack troops, UAV operators destroyed in Chasov Yar
Earlier, military sources said that Ukraine’s largest group in the history of the special military operation was destroyed in Chasov Yar
Read more
Russia offered Ukraine to stop hostilities at every stage of talks — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Kiev's decision was influenced by "those who are guided by old neocolonial principles, first of all in Europe"
Read more
Washington changed the way it talked to Minsk after nukes deployed in Belarus — Lukashenko
According to Lukashenko, Russia is the guarantor of security for Belarus
Read more
Moscow welcomes Nicaragua’s move to recognize new Russian regions — Medvedev
It’s really a friendly step, Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Moldova may start revoking gas supply license from Moldovagaz from August 1
The changes are related to Chisinau's obligations to the EU Energy Community to implement the provisions of the Third Energy Package
Read more
Alchevsk shelled by Ukrainian army first time since 2014, says mayor
According to Mayor Albert Apshev, there were no civilian casualties
Read more
Lavrov says Russia, Syria agree to reevaluate all existing agreements
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that this process should be established on a regular basis
Read more
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot
The Russian Defense Ministry said that all the designated targets were hit
Read more
Regulatory base for new aerospace class to be prepared by September 1
"For purposes of advance development of unmanned aerial system, preparation of the regulatory base providing for establishment of a new aerospace class of the Russian Federation should be completed," the document indicates
Read more
Russian troops rupture Ukrainian defenses with liberation of Chasov Yar — Akhmat commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that the town was a good bridgehead for further advance
Read more
China, Russia have great potential for mutual investment — Chinese expert
Liu Xu, deputy director of the Institute for Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies at Renmin University of China, noted that the Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership as a whole demonstrates sustainable growth
Read more
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Read more
Trump corners himself by shortening deadline for Ukraine deal, expert says
According to Mark Episkopos, Russia will never agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire
Read more
Businessman Karapetyan wins international arbitration against Armenia — lawyers
On July 8, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian signed the law on the nationalization of Samvel Karapetyan's company Electric Networks
Read more
Trump says US intends to impose 25% tariffs on goods from India
India has changed basically more tariffs than almost any other country, "but now I am in charge, and you just can't do that," the US President stressed
Read more
Minsk negotiates with Washington, new steps prepared — permanent representative to UN
"We are in constant contact with representatives of the State Department, the US Presidential Administration, and the National Security Council," Valentin Rybakov said
Read more
US to cooperate with Pakistan in developing its oil reserves — Trump
"We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership," US President said
Read more
North Korean politician says US, South Korea prepare for nuclear war
"This is forcing North Korea to take all necessary measures in response to the geopolitical crisis," North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Chairman Pak In Chol pointed out
Read more
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Read more
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Read more
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
Read more
Putin signs law on fines for searching for extremist content, VPN advertising
Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev previously said that the new norms would not affect the layman – search engines would provide peoples' queries to the Interior Ministry only as part of a criminal case
Read more
US, Russia hold conversation on Ukraine earlier this week — Washington's top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, Washington has not seen any progress on that
Read more
Russia to build on trade growth with Laos by establishing new rail links — Putin
"As bilateral freight traffic is growing, work is underway to expand maritime container shipping from Laos to Vladivostok via Vietnamese ports," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Trump's ultimatums won't help de-escalate Ukrainian conflict — Russian senator
Russia remains open to constructive dialogue, but it requires a respectful tone, Natalia Nikonorova stressed
Read more
Russia, Laos discuss QR code payments for Russian banks — VTB chief
The Mir card is now effective in Laos, Andrey Kostin said
Read more
Russia, Laos sign seven documents, including a roadmap for nuclear cooperation
The package also includes an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal proceedings
Read more
Russia, Laos to sign strategic military partnership plan through end of decade
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that the signing of the deal represents a significant step forward in relations between the two countries
Read more
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Read more
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Read more
Chasov Yar liberation marks Russian military successes
"The constant advance of the Russian forces along the whole combat engagement line and liberation of new settlements and territories testified that Russia is successfully continuing the special military operation," Igor Korotchenko said
Read more
US president's behavior contradicts all norms of diplomacy — Brazilian leader
Introducing 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods could negatively affect the US economy, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva added
Read more
Russian man found dead in Istanbul with garbage bag on head: What we know
According to the report, the police are investigating the causes of the young man's death
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.22% to 2,732.12 points
Read more
Syrian defense minister, Russian counterpart discuss common military issues
Murhaf Abu Qasra arrived in Moscow on Thursday as part of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani
Read more
Trump reveals fastest way to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip
"The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages," the US leader wrote
Read more
Ukrainian defense chief points to tense situation along entire frontline
According to Denis Shmygal, the situation is not expected to improve
Read more
Russia plans to build Obsky LNG, Murmansk LNG, Arctic LNG-1, Ust-Luga project by 2050
According to Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, it will enable Russia to achieve the LNG output targets outlined in its Energy Strategy through 2050
Read more
Russia’s international reserves increased by $11.8 bln over week — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $683.7 bln as of July 18 of this year
Read more
Kamchatka earthquake strongest in instrument-recorded history
According to region's governor Vladimir Solodov, prolonged and regular aftershocks are expected
Read more
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
Read more
US envoy to UN points to Russia’s 'great opportunity' for lasting peace
John Kelley said "immense" benefits will be in store for Ukraine and Russia if they accept the US peace proposal
Read more
Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat marks beginning of new stage in relations — MFA
"The historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of political and military understanding between the two countries," the statement said
Read more
State Duma to vote on bill denouncing plutonium disposal agreement with US
One of the reasons for suspending the documents was the US intention to change the plutonium disposal procedure without Russia's consent
Read more
Neutral status makes Moldova, Georgia ideal proxies for deterring Russia — expert
There is a systematic preparation of sites for pumping up the military potential of the alliance in the territories of supposedly neutral neighboring states with Russia
Read more
Roscosmos chief says he, acting NASA head agree to continue using ISS until 2028
Dmitry Bakanov said that the conversation went quite well
Read more
Strong earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka may be linked to solar activity surge — expert
At the same time, Yelena Kobeleva said, it is unlikely that the quake was driven by man-made factors
Read more
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council on August 1
According to Ukraine, Russia allegedly "rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong the conflict"
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about earthquake in Kamchatka
This is the strongest earthquake since 1952 occurred in the Kamchatka region
Read more
Possible relocation of UN headquarters from New York being looked at — Russian diplomat
"Currently, Russia has problems with obtaining visas for members of the Russian delegation to UN event in New York," whereas the United States is obliged to issue such visas without delays and without conditioning visa issuance on any other matters, he explained
Read more
Liberation of Chasov Yar opens way to key cities of Donbass — political party leader
Sergey Mironov extended his congratulations to the Russian military for their achievement in liberating the city
Read more
Russia eyes creating energy technology export sector targeting BRICS, Middle East, Africa
Sergey Tsivilev stated that to support large-scale exports of energy technologies, Russia intends to create a system for their promotion and technical support abroad, as well as transition to unified standards with its partners
Read more
US dollar index above 100 points first time since May 29
The US dollar index shows the ratio of the US currency against the basket of six currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone and the Swiss franc
Read more
Colombian president calls for refusing from global partnership with NATO
According to Gustavo Petro, his country should join "another military alliance" because it cannot side "with the armies that are dropping bombs on children"
Read more
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Read more
Press review: Palestine conference exposes Western rift as US-China extend tariff truce
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 30th
Read more
Putin invites Prime Minister of Laos to Eastern Economic Forum
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 3 to 6
Read more
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
Read more
UN source confirms Russia-requested UNSC meeting on Ukraine on July 31
Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky earlier said that Moscow had requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 31 to discuss "attempts to derail the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiating track in Istanbul"
Read more
Ukrainian parliament restores anti-corruption bodies' independence
As many as 330 deputies voted in favor of the law
Read more
Israel says continues to strike southern Syria in assistance to Druze
Over the past 24 hours, tanks, rocket launchers and other types of weapons have been attacked
Read more
Russia has potential to build fully domestic LNG plant — Energy Minister
Sergey Tsivilev noted that Russia is already developing its own turbine and heat-exchange equipment production
Read more
Head of Zelensky's office to sacrifice euro-integration to prevent regime change — AntAC
"For Andrey Yermak, it is vitally important to persuade Zelensky to run for another term and to organize these elections in such a way that Zelensky will definitely win," Daria Kaleniuk said
Read more
Russian attack aircraft capture Ukraine’s fortified areas on approaches to Krasnoarmeysk
After clarifying the location of the enemy's dugouts and pillboxes, the assault groups, under the cover of attack drones, got as close as possible and threw grenades at the Ukrainian militants hiding in the shelter
Read more
Russian intelligence’s report on Zelensky's due replacement speaks for itself — Kremlin
Earlier, the SVR’s press bureau revealed that during a clandestine meeting at an Alpine resort, the United States and Britain reportedly agreed that Vladimir Zelensky’s replacement was imminent, and that Zaluzhny was the favored candidate for the Ukrainian presidency
Read more
Medvedev calls for countering foreign interference in elections
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed the importance of providing methodological support to Russia’s partners to defend against such attacks
Read more
US liberal wing seeks to weaken Zelensky’s grip on Ukrainian parliament — edition
According to the report, Zelensky's prompt signing of the law on the return of independence to anti-corruption bodies is the first part of a plan to turn him into a "wedding general with ceremonial powers"
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with Laotian counterpart
Andrey Belousov said that the countries are dynamically developing relations in the field of defense, military, military-technical cooperation, and regularly conduct joint training
Read more
US must compensate losses to Tehran's nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat
"With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Russia discusses military bases with Syria
Russia has an air base in Humaymim and a naval base in Tartus
Read more
World Bank is biased, Putin says
Russia endeavors at present to reduce its dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services, the Russian president said
Read more