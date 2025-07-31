Trump should reconsider Ukraine policy, build dialogue with Russia — expert

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. The United States should phase out support to Ukraine and launch a diplomatic process to normalize relations with Russia, Doug Bandow, former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan, writes in an op-ed for The American Conservative.

"On Ukraine, at least, Trump still has time to change course. The US should disentangle from the ongoing conflict, ending its proxy war-plus against Russia. That means phasing out military and financial support for Kiev and expanding diplomatic contacts with Moscow to discuss phased normalization of relations as part of a larger peace arrangement. The Trump administration should indicate its willingness to ultimately end sanctions, unfreeze Russian financial assets, and reengage internationally with Moscow," he pointed out. According to Bandow, the US also needs to encourage other countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, China and Hungary, to assist in peace talks.

As for Europe, the expert believes that the US should make it clear that the responsibility for the security of the continent will now lie with NATO’s European members. If they decide to continue providing military support to Kiev, they should do it on their own, Bandow notes. In his view, US allies "are responsible for recklessly flouting Moscow’s security concerns, misleading Ukraine about their support, and refusing to negotiate with Russia before" the start of its special military operation.

"Trump is understandably frustrated at his failure to end Europe’s latest conflict. His desperate hopes for a Nobel Peace Prize are fading if not already dashed. However, seeking to promote agreement by Ukraine and Russia, rather than impose his preferred terms on them, is the best strategy to reverse his fortunes. He should act now to repair a foreign policy reputation that looks increasingly belligerent," Bandow concludes.

The US president said earlier that he was no longer interested in talking to his Russian counterpart; he did not explain what kind of communication he was referring to. Trump added that he was disappointed with progress in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and thus was reducing his 50-day deadline for an agreement to 10-12 days.