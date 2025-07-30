Top diplomats of 15 countries support recognizing State of Palestine — statement

PARIS, July 30. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of 15 countries voiced the willingness or the positive intent to recognize the State of Palestine following a high-level conference on a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in New York, according to a joint statement published on the French Foreign Ministry's website.

"We, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia and Spain, <...> have already recognized, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognize the State of Palestine, as an essential step towards the two-state solution, and invite all countries that have not done so to join this call," the statement reads.

The foreign ministers also urged all countries to establish "normal relations with Israel" and declare their readiness to enter into discussions "on the regional integration of the State of Israel." They declared their determination to work on an "architecture for the ‘day after’" in the Gaza Strip, which implies its reconstruction, the disarmament of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and its exclusion from the Palestinian governance.

The foreign ministers said that the issue of recognizing the State of Palestine will be discussed during the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in September 2025.