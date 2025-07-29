CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. A solemn flower-laying ceremony commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in Transnistria took place at the Peace Arch memorial complex in Bendery. The monument marks the very site where, on July 29, 1992, local residents greeted with flowers the paratroopers from the Pskov and Tula divisions, who arrived in Moldova to help restore peace and stability amid conflict.

The event was attended by the leadership of Transnistria, underscoring the region's recognition of the role played by these peacekeepers. Vitaly Ignatyev, the head of the unrecognized republic’s Foreign Ministry, reflected on the significance of this experience, stating, "Given the global instability, regional conflicts, and ongoing tensions, the Moldovan-Transnistrian situation stands out as a unique example of peacekeeping. This valuable experience could serve as a model for other conflict zones worldwide."

In his congratulatory message on the anniversary, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin highlighted the unparalleled nature of the operation. "The collective peacekeeping effort on the Dniester remains unmatched and continues to be crucial for regional stability," he emphasized. "It is essential that this mission persists in accordance with the agreements signed in 1992. The expertise gained from this operation is especially vital amidst the complex global landscape."

Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the conflict zone since July 29, 1992, pursuant to the Agreement on the Principles of Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Transnistrian Region of Moldova, signed on July 21, 1992, by the presidents of Russia and Moldova, with the Transnistrian leader present. Today, they oversee peacekeeping efforts in the buffer zone along the Dniester River, working alongside Moldovan Blue Helmets, Transnistrian forces, and a group of Ukrainian military observers. Approximately 1,000 Russian soldiers and officers remain in the region, tasked with supporting peacekeeping operations and guarding stockpiles of over 20,000 tons of ammunition left behind after the Soviet troop withdrawal from Eastern Europe.

The process of removing and disposing of these munitions has faced obstacles; in 2004, Transnistrian authorities halted efforts amid rising tensions. While Moldova advocates for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the replacement of the peacekeeping contingent with an international civilian mission, Tiraspol opposes such a move. The region argues that a civilian mission failed to prevent the 1992 armed conflict, which resulted in over a thousand deaths, numerous injuries, and the displacement of thousands of residents.