Truce between Thailand, Cambodia officially enters into force

BANGKOK, July 28. /TASS/. A ceasefire on the border area between Thailand and Cambodia has officially come into force after five days of military clashes.

The truce between the Asian countries was previously announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following talks in Kuala Lumpur between Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The conflict over the temple of Preah Vihear

At the center of the Thai-Cambodian conflict is the ownership of the temple of Preah Vihear on the border of the two countries and the lands adjacent to it. The complex was built in the era of Angkor Cambodia (11th century), but in 1904, under an agreement between France and Siam (formerly Thailand), it was assigned to the Siamese territory. At the same time, on the French map of 1907, it was placed on the Cambodian side of the border. In 1953, after Cambodia gained independence from France, Thailand occupied the temple. In 1959, Cambodia appealed to the International Court of Justice, which recognized its sovereignty over the temple. In 1975, the Khmer Rouge, led by Pol Pot, occupied Phnom Penh, and in May they seized the complex, which they held until the end of the 1990s.

The situation escalated in 2008, when the temple was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as a Cambodian site. Armed clashes were remittent for several years. Cambodia appealed to the International Court of Justice again, and in 2013, the court confirmed the decision on Phnom Penh's sovereignty over the temple complex and surrounding territories.

Relations between Cambodia and Thailand began to deteriorate rapidly when Thai soldiers opened fire on a Cambodian military post in the disputed territory between Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28, 2025. On July 24, armed clashes broke out in the border areas of Mambei, as well as around the temples of Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Takrabei. Dozens of people died as a result of the escalation on both sides, and several hundred were injured.