US, EU agree on 15% tariffs on European imports — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union have agreed on 15% tariffs of European imports to the US, with no duties to be levied on US imports to the EU, US President Donald Trump said after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

Earlier, the Trump administration announced plan to impose new 30% tariffs on the entire export from the European Union.

"We are agreeing that the tariff straight across for automobiles and everything else will be a straight across tariff of 15% so we have a tariff of 15%," Trump said. "They (the European Union - TASS) are agreeing to open up their countries to trade at zero tariff."

According to the US leader, "it's the biggest deal ever made." "I think it's great that we made a deal today, instead of playing games and maybe not making a deal at all," he said. "We have a deal. We have a trade deal between the two largest economies in the world, and it's a big deal. It's a huge deal. It will bring stability, it will bring predictability."

He noted however that the 15% tariffs would not apply to certain commodity. Thus, in his words, tariffs on European steel and aluminum will stay as they are, i.e. at 10%. The deal doesn’t cover pharmaceuticals either.