Cambodia rejects accusations of attacking Thailand, calls for peace

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. Phnom Penh rejects accusations of attacking Thailand and calls for an immediate ceasefire, Cambodian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Chhea Keo said.

"How can they accuse us - a small nation with three times smaller army and no fully-equipped air force - of attacking a big neighbor like Thailand? We do not do that," the diplomat pointed out.

According to him, Cambodia calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and "a peaceful solution of disputes."

Phnom Penh expects the US Security Council members to urge the parties to show maximum restraint and resolve the situation diplomatically, the envoy added.

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24.