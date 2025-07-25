Ukraine’s top commander sees situation as challenging in five areas of battlefield

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said the situation is challenging in five battlefield areas.

He identified the areas as near Krasnoarmeysk, west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, north of the Sumy Region, near Dobropolye in northwestern DPR, and near Liman in northern DPR.

"I took part in a meeting of the General Headquarters. I presented a detailed report on the situation at the battlefield. The hottest areas are Pokrovskoye, Novopavlovskoye, Northern Slobozhanskoye, Dobropolskoye, Limanskoye," he said in a post on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.