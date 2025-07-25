Orban says EU budget proposal benefits only Ukraine and multinational corporations

BUDAPEST, July 25. /TASS/. The European Union's draft budget for 2028-2034, which sets aside about 360 billion euros for Ukraine, will cause all member countries to suffer financial losses and will benefit only transnational corporations operating in the Ukrainian market, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth radio.

Drafted by the European Commission, the budget proposal earmarks 18 times as much money to Kiev as Hungary spends to pay pensions every year, he said.

"We have calculated that Ukraine will get about 360-370 billion euros over seven years, while the annual value of Hungary’s national economy will total about 200 billion euros," the prime minister continued.

Asked who, apart from Kiev, could benefit from the budget proposal, he suggested that would be transnational corporations, including large US companies operating in Ukraine.

"In principle, all Europeans will be on the losing side," Orban said, adding that farms will suffer the biggest losses.

The Hungarian government earlier said it would not back the draft EU budget, which is worth 2 trillion euros, as it calls for unjustifiably high spending on Ukraine's goals, including its EU membership bid.