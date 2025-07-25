At least 30 people killed after militant attack in Sudan

NAIROBI, July 25. /TASS/. At least 30 people died after militants attacked civilians in Sudan’s West Kordofan province, the Sudan Tribune newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, militants in cars opened indiscriminate fire at houses and a market in the village of Brima Rashid.

According to the Association of Sudanese Doctors, around 30 people were killed and more than 40 were seriously wounded, some of them needed urgent surgeries. There were women and children among the casualties.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed concern over growing violence in Sudan, especially against the civilian population, and called for the cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Clashes erupted in Khartoum and soon spread across the country, killing thousands and leaving tens of thousands injured. More than 13 million people had to flee their homes.

The situation in the country is aggravated by outbreaks of diseases, floods, and mass return of refugees amid the collapsed public health system. According to the country’s health ministry, nearly 90,000 people have had cholera and some 2,300 have died from it in the past year alone.