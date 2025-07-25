Israel will not allow creation of Palestinian state — defense minister

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. Israel views Palestinian statehood as a threat to its security and will not allow the Palestinian state to be created, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognize the sovereignty of Palestine.

"We will not allow the creation of a Palestinian entity that damages our security, puts our existence and risk and violates our historic right to the land of Israel. We all are united to prevent this serious threat," he wrote on the X social network.

He slammed Macron’s decision as "a disgrace and capitulation to terrorism, as well as reward and support of murderers and rapists from Hamas, who committed the most serious carnage of the Jewish people since the times of Holocaust [on October 7, 2023]."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, calling it "a move [that] rewards terror" and risks "creating another Iranian proxy."

French President Emmanuel Macron said late on July 24 that Paris would officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his opinion, "the most important thing today is to end the war in Gaza and provide relief to civilians." The French leader highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza." "Finally, we need to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all nations in the Middle East," Macron stressed. On April 9, Macron announced that France could recognize the State of Palestine in June.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, amid increased tensions in the Middle East. The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.