Pakistan still interested in joining BRICS — Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD, July 24. /TASS/. Pakistan is still intent on joining BRICS, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said.

"We remain focused and serious about our membership in BRICS. This is not conditioned by any other country's opinion or sentiment toward this organization," he told reporters. "We see BRICS as an important instrument for the broader, as we say, promotion of multilateralism on the basis of sovereign equality. It is an important organization. And we continue our efforts to become a full member."

On July 8, US President Donald Trump announced he will impose additional 10% tariffs on countries that support "anti-American" BRICS policies.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.