Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms even if Israel withdraws from Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, July 23. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has rejected the idea of disarming its units and transferring weapons to government forces, even in the event of a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the channel’s sources, Hezbollah insists that "none of its leaders has the authority to decide on handing over weapons." The movement’s leadership refuses to comply with this demand - even if "any other party" agrees to disarm - and is prepared for a confrontation with the presidential administration and the government should any attempt be made to disarm them by force.

These sources also note that Hezbollah’s position has sparked dissatisfaction within the Lebanese cabinet, as it runs counter to the policy of President Joseph Aoun and the government, which aim to restrict the group’s access to weapons.

During a visit to Beirut on June 19, US Special Representative for the Middle East Tom Barrack proposed creating a timeline for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese army. He called for the process to be nationwide and completed by November.

On July 20, Barrack held talks with the Lebanese president, who presented him with a written response to the US peace proposals aimed at resolving the conflict between Lebanon and Israel. The letter reaffirmed the government's commitment to regaining full control of the country’s borders and ensuring that all weapons remain solely in the hands of the Lebanese army.

Barrack, in turn, stated that the United States does not intend to interfere in matters concerning Hezbollah’s future in Lebanon, although Washington still designates the group as a terrorist organization. He also acknowledged that the Lebanese-Israeli ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024, "was not successful," and emphasized that the US "does not intend to pressure Israel" to withdraw its troops from Lebanon.