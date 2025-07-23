MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. New protests are set to take place in Kiev, Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), and Lvov in response to a law signed by Vladimir Zelensky that effectively strips the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) of their independence.

According to the Mirror of the Week daily, rallies have been announced in these three cities for Wednesday, although the exact time has not yet been disclosed.

Zelensky has long been accused of attempting to assert control over NABU and SAPO, institutions that have continued to maintain their independence and align closely with Western institutions. Tensions escalated after NABU filed corruption charges on June 23 against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. Chernyshov is widely viewed as a key figure within Zelensky’s inner circle, and the charges have intensified concerns about interference in anti-corruption efforts. Opposition lawmakers warn that other close allies of Zelensky may soon face investigations as well.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out 70 searches targeting NABU employees and also conducted inspections at SAPO. The following day, the Verkhovna Rada - where Zelensky’s party holds a majority - passed a law containing provisions that effectively eliminate the independence of both NABU and SAPO.

That same evening, roughly 2,000 residents of Kiev took to the streets in protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of the presidential office. Demonstrations also took place in Dnepr, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, and Ternopol.