Iran to continue uranium enrichment in line with international law — president

DOHA, July 23. /TASS/. Iran is not seeking to obtain nuclear weapons, but will continue enriching uranium in accordance with norms of the international law, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview.

"We totally reject [the idea] of having nuclear weapons. This is our political, religious, humanitarian and strategic view," he said, adding that Iran "will continue uranium enrichment on its territory in line with the international law in the future."

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, Pezeshkian said he "agrees with that."

"Claims that our nuclear program has been eliminated is an illusion, because our opportunities lie in the minds of our scientists, not in facilities," he continued.

In this context, he emphasized that any talks on Iran’s nuclear program need to take all parties’ interests into account, and that any threats against Iran are unacceptable.

Five rounds of talks have been held between Iran and the United States since the beginning of 2025 but no result has been achieved due to Israel’s launch of a military operation against Tehran, with the United States delivering airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The European trio, which also held talks with Tehran, failed to mediate a new nuclear deal.

On June 25, Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data claiming that Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, were obliterated. The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s data, Iran failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.