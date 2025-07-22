Israel says strikes dozens of military targets in Gaza Strip during day

TEL AVIV, July 22. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force "struck dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip", it said.

Among the destroyed facilities, the military listed "booby-trapped buildings," "anti-tank rocket launchers," and "subterranean combat infrastructure" and armed radicals, it said in a statement.

On the ground, the 36th division is operating in the south of the enclave, the 98th division "continues ground operations in the areas of Shuja'iyya and Ein-al-Zeitun" in Gaza City, where "about ten terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours," while the 99th division "continues operational actions to eliminate terrorists" in the central sector of the Gaza Strip and near Beit Hanoun in the north of the enclave.

On May 18, Israel started hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of the large-scale ground operation Gideon's Chariots. Its goal is the complete defeat of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave.