Nayara Energy views EU sanctions as groundless, ignoring international law

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Sanctions introduced against Nayara Energy have no legal grounds and ignore the international law and the sovereignty of India, the Indian company said in its statement.

"Nayara Energy strongly condemns the European Union’s unjust and unilateral decision to impose restrictive measures on our company," the statement indicates. "We categorically state that this unilateral move by the European Union is founded on baseless assertions, representing an undue extension of authority that ignores both international law and the sovereignty of India," the company noted.

Nayara Energy has recently come under international scrutiny, political pressure and EU sanctions having no legal grounds. "It is to be noted that while many European countries continue to import Russian energy through various sources, they take a high moral ground by chastising and sanctioning an Indian asset for processing Russian crude largely used by its domestic population of 1.4 billion Indians and businesses," the company noted.

Such actions of the European Union not merely undermine Indian interests but also creates risk of disruption for seamless fuel supplies important for households and the industry of India, the company stressed. "We remain steadfast in our role as a reliable energy partner for India, and we urge all stakeholders to respect the principles of sovereignty and fair international conduct. We are actively exploring all legal and appropriate avenues to address this situation and to protect the interests of our operations, employees, and our stakeholders," it added.

The EU introduced sanctions against eighteen companies as part of the package of anti-Russian sanctions, including India’s Nayara Energy.