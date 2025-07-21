Turkey expects immediate removal of political barriers to EU accession — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 21. /TASS/. Turkey demands the immediate elimination of political obstacles to its European integration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated.

"Turkey's EU accession negotiations shouldn’t be delayed another day. They must be advanced with renewed vigor right away," Erdogan told journalists, with his remarks broadcast by TRT Haber. "We consistently emphasize to our EU counterparts our unwavering commitment to full membership. Should the EU approach this matter strategically and with foresight, there would be no impediment to taking immediate steps. Political barriers against Turkey must be removed without hesitation. We expect EU nations to maintain relations [with Turkey] on a fair and equitable basis."

The president argued that the EU would benefit greatly from Turkey becoming a member: "Considering current developments in and around Europe, along with internal EU disagreements, the Union clearly needs a dynamic, solution-oriented member like Turkey. As I've stated before, Turkey represents the EU's last exit before the bridge. The world is changing, Europe has already changed. Abandoning obsolete political dogmas could enable the EU to enter a new era. As for Turkey, we stand ready for full membership."

Turkey formally applied for EU membership in 2005, but negotiations remain stalled, partly due to the Cyprus dispute. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has previously warned that while membership remains a strategic goal, Ankara rejects linking accession to any kind of Cyprus deal.