West seeks to remove Russia supporters from Serbian government — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Germany and the UK are exerting pressure on Belgrade in order to remove politicians advocating stronger ties with Russia from the Serbian government, a Serbian source told TASS.

"The West has been putting pressure lately for Milos Andjic, a politician who calls for good and close relations with Russia, to be removed from the position of chief of staff of the Serbian prime minister and security advisor," he said.

"Pressure is coming directly from the embassies of Germany and Britain, as well as from a number of politicians close to Alexander Soros’s circle," the source added.

Alexander Soros is the chairman of the Open Society Foundations (designated as an undesirable organization in Russia), established by his father George Soros, an American financier.

According to the source, the pressure is also aimed at removing a number of senior advisors to the Serbian prime minister. "They are all long-term allies of Andjic, who worked together in [former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar] Vulin’s cabinet," he added.