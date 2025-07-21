PARIS, July 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately understating the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action, while cemeteries across Ukraine are nearing capacity, the French newspaper Le Monde reported.

According to the publication, in February, Zelensky cited figures of 46,000 killed and 380,000 wounded Ukrainian servicemen since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict. He also mentioned "tens of thousands" missing or captured. However, Le Monde argues that "the actual death toll is undoubtedly much higher."

The newspaper notes that cemeteries throughout Ukraine are facing a shortage of space, prompting local authorities to designate additional land for burials.